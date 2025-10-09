PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.
The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period.
In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent).
The residential segment accounted for 20 per cent of the PE investments.
During the January-September period of this calendar year, the PE inflows have touched USD 3.9 billion.
The PE inflow stood at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 calendar year, USD 3.9 billion in 2023, USD 3.4 billion each in 2022 and 2021. During 2020 calendar year, the PE investments stood at USD 6.6 billion.
"While institutional investments have moderated since the 2020 peak, 2025 inflows remain broadly stable, reinforcing India's sustained appeal as a long-term real estate investment destination," the consultant said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app