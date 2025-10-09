Home / Industry / News / PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.

real estate, realty firms
The PE inflow stood at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 calendar year, USD 3.9 billion in 2023, USD 3.4 billion each in 2022 and 2021. During 2020 calendar year, the PE investments stood at USD 6.6 billion.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.

The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent).

The residential segment accounted for 20 per cent of the PE investments.

During the January-September period of this calendar year, the PE inflows have touched USD 3.9 billion.

The PE inflow stood at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 calendar year, USD 3.9 billion in 2023, USD 3.4 billion each in 2022 and 2021. During 2020 calendar year, the PE investments stood at USD 6.6 billion.

"While institutional investments have moderated since the 2020 peak, 2025 inflows remain broadly stable, reinforcing India's sustained appeal as a long-term real estate investment destination," the consultant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt unlikely to increase stake in Vi beyond 49% anytime soon: Scindia

Festive demand, GST sops push truck rentals up 2% in September: Report

Premium

TCS workforce drops by nearly 20,000 in Q2FY26 after major layoffs

India's digital stack a ray of hope for Global South: PM Narendra Modi

Consumer space hits four-year high with ₹21,200 crore in deals: Report

Topics :Real Estate Realty

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story