PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.

The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent).

The residential segment accounted for 20 per cent of the PE investments.

During the January-September period of this calendar year, the PE inflows have touched USD 3.9 billion.