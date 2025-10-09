Consumer space hits four-year high with ₹21,200 crore in deals: Report

The number of deals in the consumer space reached a four-year high of 115 during the January–September period, with transactions worth over Rs 21,200 crore, according to a release by Equirus Capital.

F&B and apparel dominate consumer deal activity

The food and beverage (F&B) segment and the apparel and accessories category recorded the highest share of deals during the period, at 41 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

The previous high was seen in calendar year 2022, with 100 deals.

There were 10 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in September, with Trident Group’s deal being the largest at Rs 248.6 crore. The month also saw Marico acquiring a 46 per cent stake in HW Wellness Solutions for Rs 138.5 crore.