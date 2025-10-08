TCS cancels Q2 presser as date overlaps with Ratan Tata's death anniversary

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest information technology (IT) services companies, has cancelled its post-earnings press conference for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2), which was originally scheduled for October 9, as the date coincides with Ratan Tata’s death anniversary, according to a report by Business Line.
However, the analyst call will still take place on the same day, the report said. In an exchange filing on September 23, the company stated that it would announce its Q2FY26 results on October 9, after market trading hours. The press conference was initially scheduled for 5:30 pm.
Last year as well, following Ratan Tata’s passing, TCS had cancelled its Q2 press conference while proceeding with other planned events.
TCS results to be in focus
The upcoming results are particularly significant as they mark the first earnings announcement since the imposition of the H-1B visa fee hike in the United States. The Donald Trump administration last month introduced a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, a move aimed at prioritising American hires, particularly in entry-level roles. The decision is expected to impact Indian IT firms heavily.
Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that TCS was the second-largest beneficiary of H-1B visas in 2025, with over 5,000 approvals as of June.
Tariffs, layoffs may impact earnings
The results will also draw attention as they come after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports starting August 27. The situation has worsened for TCS, which revealed plans to cut 12,000 jobs or about 2 per cent of its global workforce in 2025 in July this year, marking one of the biggest workforce reductions in the Tata Group’s history.