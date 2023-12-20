Home / Industry / News / Reliance Jio gains 3.47 mn, Vi loses 0.74 mn users in September: Trai

Reliance Jio gains 3.47 mn, Vi loses 0.74 mn users in September: Trai

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest player in the market, saw its subscriber count increase by 1.32 million users

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reliance Jio continued to strengthen its position in the Indian telecom market, gaining 3.47 million new users in September, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). However, this was lower than the record 3.9 million users the company had acquired in July.

The company's growth has continued to come largely at the expense of the state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which lost 2.33 million users in September, marking the second consecutive month of more than 2 million declines.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Vodafone Idea (Vi), which has been experiencing significant customer attrition for the past 18 months, saw 0.74 million users leave their service. The level of churn had reduced in August when the company had lost just 49,782 users.

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest player in the market, saw its subscriber count increase by 1.32 million users.


Jio continues to lead among private telcos  
Month Change in users base (million)  
  Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL
January 1.65 1.28 -1.35 -1.49
February 1 0.98 -2 -1.02
March 3.05 1.03 -1.21 -0.51
April 3.04 0.07 -2.9 -0.72
May 3.03 1.32 -2.81 -1.48
June 2.27 1.4 -1.28 -1.88
July 3.9 1.5 -1.2 -1.41
August 3.24 1 -0.04 -2.22
September 3.47 1.32 -0.74 -2.33
Total in 2023 24.65 9.9 -13.53 -13.06
Source : TRAI      


In August, Jio had a subscriber market share of 39.06 per cent, while Airtel held a 32.85 per cent share, and Vi's market share further slid to 19.78 per cent, the second consecutive month the company has registered less than a 20 percent national share. BSNL had a market share of 8.14 percent.

The overall number of mobile phone connections in India increased by 1.72 million in September, slower than the 2.18 million rise in August. Connections had risen by 2.67 million and 0.37 million in the preceding two months.

TRAI data revealed that 12.65 million subscribers had submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in September, slightly lower than the 12.67 million subscribers in August, signalling a sustained trend of Vi users migrating to other operators.

Also Read

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Q1 Preview: Airtel ARPU may near Rs 200-mark; Voda to see muted subs churn

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Trai directs Jio, Airtel to clarify terms on unlimited 5G data offerings

India set to launch first-ever offshore mineral auction in Q1 FY24

Year-ender 2023: 5 Women who created history in their respective fields

Working professionals have job redundancy fears over emerging tech: Report

Realty firm K Raheja Corp Homes sees strong buyer demand from West India

OEM, dealers to play Santa during year-end for EV passenger vehicles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharti AirtelReliance JioVoda ideaTRAI Telecom user baseTelecom industry

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story