RRCB provided 150,000 recruitments to youth last year, says NF Railway

In line with the Central Government's aim to recruit youths in various departments of the Central Government, the Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways has given employment to 1.5 lakh youth in the country in the last year, said a press release by Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway on Thursday.

The recruitments were done on various posts that were lying vacant over the railway zones of the country. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De, said, "From the period 2014 till date, a record recruitment of 5 lakhs was done over Indian Railways."

"The recruitments were done in various categories, like assistant loco pilots, station masters, train managers, junior engineers, technicians, commercial clerks, track maintainers, pointsmen, and assistants in various departments of mechanical, electrical, civil, signals and telecommunications, etc," said Sabyasachi De.

"The recruitment was conducted online with a computer-based test. A record number of 2.37 crore candidates (1.26 crore for non-technical and 1.11 crore for RRC Group-D) appeared on all the railway exams that were held between December 2020 and July 2021," he added.

He further said that, on average, for the construction of a 1-kilometre track, around 33,000 man-days of employment are generated annually.

"This leads to the generation of 90.41 man-days per day per km. In the last year, 5,600 km of tracks were constructed over Indian Railways. Hence, total man-days generated per day is more than 5 lakhs," said the CPRO of NF Railway.

"Apart from this, for employment generation, Indian Railways is working on infrastructure works on a vast scale, like OHE, signalling, PUs and PSUs, station redevelopment works, etc., which have generated around 35 lakh jobs in the associated feeder economic sectors in the last year," he added.

Sabyasachi De further said, "A capital allocation of Rs 2.6 lakh crore has been made for the infrastructure development of Indian Railways during the financial year 2023-24. The expenditure up to September 2023 is Rs 1,50,444 crore (58% of BG) vis-a-vis Rs 1,02,881 crore (43 per cent of BG up to September 2022), which is an increase of 46 per cent over last year. This has helped in generating employment on the Indian Railway.