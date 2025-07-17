SC grants Fssai 3-month extension to decide on front-of-pack labels

On the insistence of the Centre, a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan granted a further three months on 15 July, stating it would be the last opportunity for the committee.

The direction was passed following a public interest litigation plea filed by 3S and Our Health Society, highlighting the urgent need for interpretive labels that clearly indicate levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fat in packaged foods. The plea argued that such labels would empower consumers to make informed dietary choices, help reduce the prevalence of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and address public health concerns related to obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions.

"This is an application at the instance of the Union of India praying for extension of time by a further three months to enable the Expert Committee to prepare its Report as directed by this Court...We grant further time of three months for one last time, failing which we shall proceed to take appropriate steps in accordance with law," the court order of 15 July stated.

In an affidavit filed by the FSSAI, it was stated that to implement the Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) requirements, a draft of the proposed amendment to the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, was notified on 13 September 2022 and made available to the public for objections/suggestions. Following the notification, over 14,000 comments were received from public stakeholders, including food businesses, consumers, and consumer organisations.

To analyse the public feedback, the Fssai constituted an expert committee on 17 February 2023. In its fifth meeting, the expert committee prepared a report containing its recommendations. The report of the expert committee and the amended final draft notification of the FSS (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2022, were to be submitted to the Scientific Committee for recommendation and approval.