EPFO to meet staff unions on Friday for cadre restructuring talks

In a bid to estimate future manpower requirements, restructure the cadre to harmonise with career aspirations of employees, and enhance service delivery, the cadre restructuring (CR) committee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to hold a meeting with all its associations, federations, and staff unions on Friday.

The outcomes of the two-day meeting may result in increased staff strength of the retirement fund body, and benefit thousands of serving employees to avail themselves of faster promotions.

Currently, EPFO has 21 zonal offices, 138 regional offices, 114 district offices, and five special state offices. According to the latest government data, EPFO has around 24,000 sanctioned posts in Group A, B & C, out of which close to 9,000 are lying vacant.