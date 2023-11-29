Home / Industry / News / Small-town freshers learning new-age tech skills to crack IT sector jobs

Small-town freshers learning new-age tech skills to crack IT sector jobs

More and more candidates are registering to learn these skills in hopes of finding better employment opportunities in an increasingly competitive job market

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Smaller towns and cities have registered a jump in the number of young engineers taking up cutting-edge, high-demand tech skills such as Gen AI, Machine Learning, data science, cloud computing, Fullstack development, and EV design, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. More and more people are registering to learn these skills in hopes of finding better employment opportunities in an increasingly competitive job market, the report said.

The newspaper cited enrollment data from smaller towns like Madurai, Nagpur, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Indore, Tiruchirapalli, Mysuru, Kottathur, Bhubaneswar and said that candidates registering from these regions accounted for more than 40 per cent of total candidates in 2023 compared to 30-32 per cent a couple of years ago, the ET report added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


upGrad, an online learning platform, registered a 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in enrolments from freshers hailing from non-metro locations in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter.


IT sector facing challenges

The development is significant given the information technology sector, which happens to be the largest recruiter of white-collar talent, has been faced with numerous challenges. In recent times, IT companies have decided to skip campus placements, cutting majorly on their entry-level recruitment, in order to control costs.

Young graduates are spending Rs 1-4 lakh to acquire the niche skills to increase their chances of landing a good job.


What do the experts say?

Talking about the trend, cofounder of Great Learning, Hari Krishnan Nair told The Economic Times, "There is a conscious effort by freshers in the Tier 2 and 3 cities to acquire the latest skills to excel in a competitive job market as the selection process for entry-level talent is becoming more and more stringent in a tough job market."

Another industry expert, Co-founder of upGrad, Mayank Kumar was quoted in the report as saying, "Many in the smaller towns do not have access to quality higher education infrastructure. In many cases, the college curriculum is also not up to date. This is prompting many young engineers and graduates to learn skills that could give the relevant proficiency that many employers are looking for."

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

India to take up both fuel and biofuel at COP28 climate summit in Dubai

India's pharma business can reach $130 bn by 2030: Industry experts

Meta, Karnataka government collaborate for online safety training

Pharma exports may return to double digit-growth rate: Pharmexcil

Govt asks coal block owners to take necessary steps to operationalise mines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIT jobsinformation technologyJobs in IT sectorlayoffUnemployment in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story