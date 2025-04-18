Soon, DGCA may allow 12th pass students without science to fly aircrafts

The country’s aviation regulator is considering allowing arts and commerce students to train as commercial pilots by removing the physics and mathematics Class 12 requirements, according to a report by The Times of India. Currently, only science students can pursue commercial pilot licences in India, a restriction that has been in place since the mid-1990s. Earlier, only a 10th-grade education was required. Medical fitness criteria will remain mandatory for all applicants regardless of educational background.

The recommendation, once finalised, will be sent to the Union aviation ministry for approval.

Captain Shakti Lumba, a veteran pilot and former executive at IndiGo and Alliance Air was quoted by The Times of India as calling the current requirements ‘archaic’. He points out India is unique in requiring Class 12 physics and mathematics for pilot training, arguing that the fundamental understanding gained in junior classes is sufficient for pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also working on creating a ranking system for flying schools across the country. This system will consider factors such as safety and the duration required to complete a commercial pilot license, aiming to keep trainees well-informed. The ministry is also exploring ways to streamline pilot training in India to address the growing airline industry’s staffing needs.

According to the latest data released in 2023, the DGCA issued 1,622 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) marking a 39 per cent increase from 2022, when 1,165 CPLs were granted. The share of women recipients rose by 22.5 per cent, and the 2023 figure represents the highest number of CPLs issued in the past ten years.