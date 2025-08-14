Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Retail tills set to ring louder as Independence Day weekend approaches

Retail tills set to ring louder as Independence Day weekend approaches

Raksha Bandhan cheer rolls into the holiday break, with fashion and consumer durables eyeing a near double-digit sales lift

Retailers

Ambience Mall is also expecting heavier footfall this weekend, with the retail mood stronger than last year.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Retailers and malls expect shoppers to keep coming out this long weekend, riding on the upbeat mood from Raksha Bandhan. Fashion retailers are projecting high single-digit growth over the Independence Day (I-Day) weekend. In consumer durables, store traffic is already rising as bargain hunters pack outlets.
 
Fashion and apparel chain Lifestyle expects the Raksha Bandhan momentum to spill over into the coming days, though the company says sales have been strong since April.
 
“We expect like-for-like sales to grow in high single digits during the upcoming weekend,” Devarajan Iyer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lifestyle, told Business Standard. He added that the share of discounted stock is lower this season — under 15 per cent, with markdowns in the 20–25 per cent range. Typically, the brand offers up to 50 per cent off during I-Day sales. 
   
Lifestyle will limit its sale to Friday and Saturday, as higher regular-price sales allow it to push fresh stock at full price.

Also Read

ecommerce, Retail Industry, Retail stores

Retail's tug of war: India needs smart policies for ecommerce, local retailpremium

Costco

US retail giant Costco to set up global capability centre in India: Report

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop shares drop 5% post Q1 results; Here's what analysts say

Zudio store

Trent rallies 9% in 2 days to five-month high; brokerages see more upside

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Cait to hold conclave to take on ecommerce, quick commerce giants

 
Iyer said the brand has been more selective in ordering and managing inventory, keeping markdowns smaller both in volume and depth compared to past I-Day promotions.
 
Last year, fashion and apparel retail suffered from weak consumer sentiment. The industry, however, has seen a steady revival since April.
 
Bespoke menswear label Mohanlal Sons is also targeting a 10 per cent sales increase over last year’s I-Day weekend. “We had extremely weak sales last year. This year, we expect sales to be much better, with up to 50 per cent off on clearance stock and 25 per cent off on fresh arrivals,” said Mayank Mohanlal, partner and CEO of India’s oldest retailer. 
 
Ambience Mall is also expecting heavier footfall this weekend, with the retail mood stronger than last year. “Many brands are offering discounts of up to 50 per cent, some even more. We saw strong crowds last month, and expect sales to rise by 15–17 per cent this weekend,” said Arjun Gehlot, the mall’s director.
 
In consumer durables, Vijay Sales is already seeing I-Day weekend rushes fill stores. “We expect no change this year. Our existing stores run at full capacity over the weekend, and new outlets are adding incremental sales,” said Nilesh Gupta, managing director of the electronics retailer.
 

More From This Section

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

Govt, NITI Aayog to revise toll fee framework amid overcharging complaints

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

artificial intelligence

Salesforce merges CFO, COO roles as leaders embrace AI strategically

medicine, drug

Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threatpremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders SIT probe into Noida land compensation payout irregularities

Topics : Independence Day Retail stores Indian consumer Indian consumers Indian retail sector Retail sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon