Home / Industry / News / TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares

Money
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private equity firm TA Associates on Tuesday exited AU Small Finance Bank by selling its entire 1.26 per cent stake in the company for Rs 714 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.26 per cent stake in Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.

Details of the buyers of AU SFB's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 764.70 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 1.25 lakh shares of Bajaj Finserv for Rs 25 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,983.8 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 24.80 crore.

These shares were acquired by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price.

The scrip of Bajaj Finserv slipped 0.92 per cent to settle at Rs 1998.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

Govt plans additional Rs 5,400 crore VGF to create 30 GWh battery storage

Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

Dedicated PLI scheme for green HEMMs vital to boost investment: Report

Topics :small finance bankBSEMorgan Stanley

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story