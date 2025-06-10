TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

Private equity firm TA Associates on Tuesday exited AU Small Finance Bank by selling its entire 1.26 per cent stake in the company for Rs 714 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.26 per cent stake in Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.

Details of the buyers of AU SFB's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.