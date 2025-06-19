Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IT union AIITEU slams TCS' 225-day billability and 35-day bench policy

IT union AIITEU slams TCS' 225-day billability and 35-day bench policy

The union calls TCS' new billability mandate and bench limit an anti-worker move that shifts responsibility from management to employees amid rising utilisation rates

IT SECTOR

The union said the responsibility of assigning projects lies with the company and accused TCS of deflecting its duty by shifting the onus onto employees.

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India IT and ITeS Employees’ Union (AIITEU) has criticised the latest policy of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which mandates employees to be billable for 225 days every year and limits bench timelines to 35 days.
 
Terming the move an “anti-worker policy,” the union said it was a step by India’s largest IT services provider to justify its performance improvement plan (PIP), a strategy often used during downsizing.
 
“The Resource Management Group (RMG) of TCS is known to be responsible for ensuring adequate billability of employees. While it is true that a prolonged period of inactivity adversely affects compensation, individual growth and overseas deployment prospects, the policy also has an ulterior motive—transferring the responsibility for billability from the RMG to employees,” AIITEU general secretary Saubhik Bhattacharya said in a statement.
   
The decision, announced by TCS’ RMG, also warned that extended periods of being unallocated would negatively impact compensation, career growth, and chances of overseas deployment, and could even result in termination. 

Also Read

PremiumCLSA, Morgan Stanley turn cautious on Indian IT stocks

CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCHFL, TCS to ink pact for loans, services worth ₹5,150 cr in FY26

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS partners with CEB to modernise bank's reconciliation systems

TCS

TCS, Salling Group partner for IT transformation, AI-based cloud migration

share market, stock market

Markets defy geopolitical jitters; IT stocks power Sensex, Nifty higher

 
The union said the responsibility of assigning projects lies with the company and accused TCS of deflecting its duty by shifting the onus onto employees.
 
“They are imposing a time limit of 35 days, and there is no guarantee that TCS will not reduce it further in the future to increase pressure on employees,” the union added.
 
TCS’ move comes at a time when utilisation levels at IT companies have reached an all-time high of nearly 85 per cent. This implies that most experienced engineers are engaged in active projects. Keeping others on the bench affects margins, as they are not billable resources.
 
While unallocated and on the bench, TCS employees are expected to be in office for faster deployment. They are also required to upskill on the company’s learning platform, iEvolve, for four to six hours daily.
 

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Markets joins ONDC network; brings 16 million traffic to network

internet, internet speed, optical fibre

IIT Madras, STL launch multi-core fibre testbed at TTDF Symposium

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

IPL 2025 scores viewership record with 840 bn mts watch time: JioStar

toys, toys export, children's toys

Over 91% of toys tested by BIS found compliant with quality norms

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Listed REITs can expand as 47% of office stock is over 10 yrs old: Anarock

Topics : TCS IT Employees Unions IT services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon