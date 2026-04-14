Nasscom calls TCS incident isolated, reiterates IT sector safety norms

Nasscom has termed the sexual harassment incidents at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as “isolated in nature” and do not reflect a systemic pattern in India’s IT industry.

The incident, where eight female employees at the company’s Nashik office alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions, has created an uproar in the IT industry with safety of women employees being put to question.

“The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety. The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety and workplace conduct. Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes,” the IT industry body said in a statement on Tuesday.