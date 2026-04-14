Govt panel seeks incentives to push eco-friendly switchgear in power sector

A government panel has recommended financial incentives for companies to enable a switch to Green Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), a compact electrical substation equipment that uses low-carbon artificial gases, instead of traditional sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), which is a greenhouse gas.

The committee was constituted to examine the use of Green GIS in the Indian grid. It was chaired by N R L K Prasad, chief engineer (Power System Engineering & Technology Development Division) of Central Electricity Authority.

The committee said in its report that there are multiple SF6-free or Green GIS technologies being developed globally across different voltage levels. They offer environmental benefits while maintaining performance comparable to conventional systems. However, their level of maturity varies, particularly at higher voltage levels.

“SF6-based switchgear contributes only a minute share to overall greenhouse gas emissions, but its global warming potential is extremely high, around 24,300 times that of CO₂, meaning even small leakages carry a disproportionate climate impact,” said Neshwin Rodrigues, senior energy analyst, Ember. Emphasising on the need for an incentive, the report said: “Owing to their high initial cost, six-eight times of conventional SF6-based GIS, Green GIS solutions may not compete with conventional SF6-based GIS on their own strengths.” The report suggested developmental incentives could be provided to organisations such as Central Power Research Institute and manufacturers committing to develop in India. It said the incentive could also be extended to facilitating requisite transfer of technology for Indian entities. “This will reduce, if not eliminate, the dependence on foreign countries for import of Green GIS products, apart from making the technology cheaper,” it said.

Climate Finance Taxonomy, a tool to identify activities consistent with India’s climate action goals, is also identified as a financing mechanism for the deployment of Green GIS. However, as the technology matures and the pace of deployment increases, the incentive may be withdrawn, the committee noted. Presently, Japan and the European Union provide financial incentives to promote SF6-free switchgear. “These, along with other incentives being extended to R&D, proto-typing etc. in countries like Japan and EU, have to be studied, and similar or better mechanisms may be developed and provided to ensure early catch-up and sooner adoption of green GIS solutions in the Indian power sector also,” the report said.

GIS is used in the power transmission system due to its compact design, high reliability and suitability for urban and space-constrained areas. SF6 gas acts as an insulating medium providing excellent dielectric and arc-quenching properties. “Aspects such as long-term performance reliability, material compatibility, leakage monitoring, gas handling practices, availability of testing facilities, and requirement of skilled manpower have also been covered in sufficient detail,” the report said. The committee’s guidelines are applicable to all new procurement and major augmentation of extra-high voltage switchgear at 132 kV (110 kV) and above voltage levels covering GIS, circuit breakers, gas insulated bus ducts, bays, and line modules.