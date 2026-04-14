UP hikes minimum wage by up to 21% after protests; unrest continues

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Tuesday hiked minimum wages for workers across categories by up to 21 per cent, following days of unrest and protests in the Noida industrial hub. According to the revised rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad will receive ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313. Semi-skilled workers will get ₹15,059, while skilled workers will receive ₹16,868, according to an official statement. The decision was taken by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday night. Workers, however, continued protesting on Tuesday, demanding a monthly income of ₹20,000. “We will keep protesting until our demands are fully met. The wages are neither on a par with other states nor enough to sustain a living,” said protesting worker Arun Tiwari.

“When we meet coworkers from other states, they tell us they receive accommodation, proper food, etc. We are against such disparities,” another worker said. The industrial hub saw heavy police deployment on Tuesday, with flag marches conducted at over 35 locations. “Route marches have been conducted since 5 am. Over 300 arrests have been made,” said Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. Protesters alleged that the agitation is being suppressed through constant threats from authorities. On-site police personnel said an investigation revealed that communication through WhatsApp groups and quick-response (QR) codes may have instigated protesters on Monday. “The messages suggest a larger conspiracy. Over 15,000 people assembled on Monday, and we believe this was not a routine union-led protest,” Singh told Business Standard. “Strict vigilance is being maintained to curb false social media narratives,” she added.

Worker unions, however, denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to shift the narrative. “We do not have such a large social media network. Workers are not well-equipped with QR codes. These claims are being made to divert attention,” said a member of the All India Trade Union Congress. According to the government, the increase is interim, with final wages to be decided after recommendations from a wage board to be formed in the coming months. “Schemes for healthcare, pension, and children’s education will also be considered,” the statement said. “The claim that a ₹20,000 monthly wage has been fixed is circulating on social media. This is false and spreads misinformation,” it added.

Officials said the meeting lasted over two hours and included representatives from both industry and labour. Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar said the high-level committee is open to further discussions. “The protests were triggered by unrest in Haryana, but we are in talks with workers and are open to dialogue. They can come forward to resolve their issues,” he said at a press conference at the Greater Noida Authority office. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to meet workers’ demands. “What unfolded on the streets of Noida on Monday was the final cry of this nation’s workers — a voice that went unheard at every turn, a voice weary from ceaseless pleading,” Gandhi said in a post on X on Tuesday.