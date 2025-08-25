Team India may go without lead sponsor for Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exit

India’s cricket team might not have a lead sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, starting on September 9, after Dream11 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) discontinued their deal, according to people aware of the matter.

This follows the ban on real money games (RMG) through the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. According to the Press Trust of India, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 has ended and the BCCI is initiating the process to get a new title sponsor for various national teams.

“There is a 50-50 chance of there being no main jersey sponsor for Team India this Asia Cup,” said a person close to the development. “The BCCI might float a new tender soon, but it could be for other tournaments. An update might come in two or three days.” An email sent to the BCCI did not elicit a response. Another person familiar with the matter said the ban on RMG firms was unexpected, forcing the BCCI into a last-minute decision. “It seems tough to float a tender and close the deal for a title sponsor for the India team within the stipulated time ahead of the Asia Cup. The ban on gaming firms was unexpected, and this is last minute. If the sponsor doesn’t come through, the space may remain empty. However, the teams will try their best to close the deal,” the person added.