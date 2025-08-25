Home / Industry / News / Team India may go without lead sponsor for Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exit

Team India may go without lead sponsor for Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exit

After the ban on real money gaming, Dream11 ended its sponsorship deal with BCCI, leaving Team India at risk of going without a lead jersey sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025

India’s cricket team might not have a lead sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, starting on September 9, after Dream11 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) discontinued their deal, according to people aware of the matter.
 
This follows the ban on real money games (RMG) through the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. According to the Press Trust of India, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 has ended and the BCCI is initiating the process to get a new title sponsor for various national teams.
 
“There is a 50-50 chance of there being no main jersey sponsor for Team India this Asia Cup,” said a person close to the development. “The BCCI might float a new tender soon, but it could be for other tournaments. An update might come in two or three days.”
 
An email sent to the BCCI did not elicit a response. Another person familiar with the matter said the ban on RMG firms was unexpected, forcing the BCCI into a last-minute decision.
 
“It seems tough to float a tender and close the deal for a title sponsor for the India team within the stipulated time ahead of the Asia Cup. The ban on gaming firms was unexpected, and this is last minute. If the sponsor doesn’t come through, the space may remain empty. However, the teams will try their best to close the deal,” the person added.
 
In July 2023, Dream11, a fantasy sports brand, acquired the rights to become the BCCI’s lead sponsor in a three-year deal valued at Rs 358 crore, taking over from educational technology firm Byju’s, according to media reports.
 
If the BCCI fails to find a replacement for Dream11, the front of Team India’s jersey may remain blank during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Media reports suggest that Team India’s jerseys with the Dream11 logo have already been printed, but will not be used for the tournament.
 
Separately, in 2023 the BCCI announced its multi-year partnership with Adidas as the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team. Typically, the official kit sponsor’s logo is featured alongside that of the lead sponsor on the front of Team India’s jersey.
 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

