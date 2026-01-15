Home / Industry / News / Telcos push I&B ministry for fresh D2M tech assessment: What they want

Telcos push I&B ministry for fresh D2M tech assessment: What they want

Indian telcos have urged the I&B Ministry to restart the technical evaluation of direct-to-mobile technology, calling for broader standards-setting and consultation involving all stakeholders

Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use
premium
Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Indian telecommunications (telecom) industry body has asked the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry to restart the performance evaluation of direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology, urging the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) — the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) — to develop standards, practices, and key performance indicators. 
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, reiterated its demand for a fresh technical evaluation and a structured public consultation through DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in a letter to the I&B ministry late last month. Business Standard has seen a copy of the letter. 
“Tests must include all relevant technological solutions, including ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) 3.0, 5G broadcast, and other comparable standards. All phases of the study must involve telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators, and accredited laboratories,” the body said. 
The industry group, which has publicly ra­i­sed concerns that the earlier technical evalua­t­ion conducted by Prasar Bharati excluded te­lecom companies and device ecosystem play­e­rs, said the terms of reference (ToR) for the fr­esh consultation should be comprehensive and finalised in consultation with all stakeholders. 
In a statement last week, COAI argued that a do-over was necessary due to the absence of stakeholder participation, particularly telecom operators whose networks and spectrum resources are directly affected by the technology. It added that the previous evaluation had been limited to interference and device heating, while excluding several critical factors, including device certification requirements, electromagnetic field compliance, regulatory and licensing implications, real-world usage scenarios, and the readiness of the device and chipset ecosystem. 
Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use. The D2M broadcast technology enables the direct transmission of live television channels to mobile phones without requiring cellular connectivity. 
The I&B ministry had, in September 2025, directed a comprehensive technical evaluation of D2M, with clearly defined ToR, participation from all relevant stakeholders, and inclusion of all parallel technology options. 
According to an evaluation conducted in November 2025 by Prasar Bharati and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur through TEC, concerns raised by some stakeholders about interference with telecom services and heating of mobile devices while using D2M were refuted. 
What they want
  • Telcos demand TEC to develop standards, practices, key performance indicators
  • COAI seeks fresh technical evaluation and structured public consultation via DoT, Trai
  • It says tests must include technological solutions, including 5G broadcast
  • COAI argues that a do-over is necessary due to the absence of stakeholder participation
  • Telecom players say D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current, future 5G use
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High compliance costs, capital gaps drag manufacturing growth: Assocham

Premium

NPCIL to revise existing tender for nuclear reactors under SHANTI regime

Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite powers Indian Navy's Project Kaundinya voyage

Premium

Stepping Up: How homegrown sneakers are redefining India's footwear scene

Engine damage may disrupt Air India's A350 flights, airline warns

Topics :Industry NewsTelecom industryReliance JioBharti AirtelVodafone Idea

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story