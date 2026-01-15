Telcos push I&B ministry for fresh D2M tech assessment: What they want

“Tests must include all relevant technological solutions, including ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) 3.0, 5G broadcast, and other comparable standards. All phases of the study must involve telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators, and accredited laboratories,” the body said.
The industry group, which has publicly raised concerns that the earlier technical evaluation conducted by Prasar Bharati excluded telecom companies and device ecosystem players, said the terms of reference (ToR) for the fresh consultation should be comprehensive and finalised in consultation with all stakeholders.
In a statement last week, COAI argued that a do-over was necessary due to the absence of stakeholder participation, particularly telecom operators whose networks and spectrum resources are directly affected by the technology. It added that the previous evaluation had been limited to interference and device heating, while excluding several critical factors, including device certification requirements, electromagnetic field compliance, regulatory and licensing implications, real-world usage scenarios, and the readiness of the device and chipset ecosystem.