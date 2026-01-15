Stepping Up: How homegrown sneakers are redefining India's footwear scene

A quiet shift is underway in India’s footwear market. Sneakers, once confined to gyms and sports fields, have firmly entered everyday wardrobes — worn to offices, cafés, airports and casual social settings. And increasingly, Indian consumers are choosing homegrown sneaker brands over imported logos, drawn by a mix of design relevance, comfort, sustainability and value-for-money pricing.

“I really couldn’t believe it when I saw such classy, trendy sneakers at Neeman’s — all between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000,” says Alok Rawat, a Delhi-based corporate professional who recently walked away from global footwear brands that, he says, “made a big hole in my pocket.” What sealed the deal was not just price. “They’re extremely comfortable and lightweight — almost like walking on air. And it helps that many of these shoes use recycled materials. It feels good to do my bit for the environment.”