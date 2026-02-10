Telcos seek higher int'l termination charges amid growing AI-led scams

“Telecom operators have invested heavily in infrastructure to curb spam, including using blockchain-based digital ledger technology, which has lowered spam within the country. But low termination rates incentivise foreign spammers to route large volumes of scam, phishing, and robo-calls that threaten customer safety and national security,” the person said.

“Countries like China, the UK, South Korea and even Vietnam have raised international terminal charges (in US dollars) at least two to three times in the last five years but ours has remained consistent. This means they get far higher margins than us and more negotiating room. Since we don’t gain, we cannot pass on any benefit to our customers,” said a senior company executive.