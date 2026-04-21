Telecom service providers require tariff hikes to stem Arpu decline

Telecom service providers (telcos) would have to raise tariffs by at least 15 per cent in the July quarter, in order to prevent a decline in average revenue per user (Arpu) by ₹10. This could entail a two to five per cent cut in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for FY27 for all players.

The impact on Vodafone Idea (Vi) could be harsher with a 15 per cent hit on Ebitda, and a delay in tariff could also push the next round to further than July 2029, analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a note. Headline tariffs have been raised by 10-20 per cent every two years, since 2019, making the timing of these events crucial.