Trade thaw apart, road ahead for India's energy imports from US not easy

He added that the US–India deal on $500 billion of energy product purchases is expected to be more focused on gas and LNG, and possibly ethane, rather than crude. “The WTI quality is not suited for diesel-focused Indian refineries’ configuration,” he said.

India agreeing to buy $500 billion worth of US imports in energy, technology, agriculture and coal, as claimed by US President Trump, can raise some concerns, equity research firm Elara Capital said in a note. “Increasing US energy imports or imports of Venezuelan oil (lower grade than others) may limit gains due to cheaper Russian crude. However, we continue to monitor the upcoming developments and expect that India is likely to follow the FTA rulebook,” it said.