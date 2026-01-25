At No. 4, VinFast racing towards podium finish in India EV market

VinFast has committed $1 billion investment in its automotive business in India, of which it has already invested $500 mn in the first phase. It plans to invest the remaining amount in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi as per the second phase to develop dedicated workshops and production lines for electric buses and e-scooters. The firm currently operates a 50,000-units-per-annum plant spread across 400 acres at Thoothukudi, which aims to scale up to 150,000 units per annum and also use it as an export hub.