Associate Sponsors

Home / Industry / News / At No. 4, VinFast racing towards podium finish in India EV market

At No. 4, VinFast racing towards podium finish in India EV market

Tesla, which also made its India debut in July 2025, is making inroads cautiously

VinFast
premium
VinFast’s strategy of aggressive pricing in the mid-premium category, domestic manufacturing, and an expanding retail footprint has helped it sell 1,161 units over the past six months.
Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Six months after its India debut, Vietnamese automaker VinFast has become the country’s fourth-largest electric vehicle (EV) seller, overtaking established players such as Hyundai Motor, BMW, Kia, and Chinese EV major BYD. Tesla, which also forayed into India along with VinFast in mid-July, has made only limited inroads in the premium segment. 
VinFast’s strategy of aggressive pricing in the mid-premium category, domestic manufacturing, and an expanding retail footprint has helped it sell 1,161 units over the past six months. Tesla, on the other hand, reported sales of 259 units during the same period. 
In January so far, Tata Passenger Electric led the market with sales of 5,545 units, followed by JSW MG Motor (3,503 units) and Mahindra Electric (2,670 units). VinFast ranked fourth with 336 units sold. The Vietnamese automaker also held the fourth position in December, with sales of 375 units. Meanwhile, Hyundai sold 255 units in January so far, BMW around 228 units, Kia 209 units, and BYD about 151 units, according to data from Envirocatalysts. 
Data shared by Envirocatalysts shows that VinFast accounted for 1.5 per cent of the 77,755 EV registrations recorded in India since the entry of the two global majors, while Tesla’s share stood at 0.3 per cent. 
“VinFast’s entry into India’s mid-premium EV sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment has disrupted entrenched players like BYD, Hyundai, Kia, and MG, displacing 3-5 per cent of their monthly volumes through Vietnamese firm’s locally assembled VF6 and VF7 at aggressive introductory prices,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts. 
This prompted rivals to roll out discounts, EMI relief schemes, and warranty extensions in high EV-penetration states such as Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, and Karnataka. This triggered a short-lived price war that improved affordability but eroded margins. 
“VinFast’s subsequent price hike of ₹80,000 to ₹1.3 lakh in January signals robust demand, easing pressure on competitors who can now stabilise pricing. Consumers continue to benefit from sustained incentives and a more competitive ecosystem, accelerating India’s EV transition amid policy tailwinds like the 30 per cent penetration target,” Dahiya added. 
VinFast plans to expand its showroom network from the current 35 to 75 outlets by the end of 2026, with a focus on Tier III and Tier IV cities, which is expected to further increase. Tesla, on the other hand, has taken a conservative approach, operating only two showrooms — one in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and the other in Delhi’s Aerocity. 
“In 2026, VinFast plans to introduce three new models to the Indian market. We will begin with a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This is a premium yet practical electric MPV developed with both family and commercial use in mind. It reflects how we see EV adoption evolving in India, not only as a personal choice, but also as a shared and fleet-based solution,” said Tapan Ghosh, chief executive officer of VinFast India. 
Of the 259 Tesla vehicle registrations recorded until December 2025, around 76 per cent of the 197 registrations came from Mumbai and Delhi due to its limited retail presence. Of these, nearly 109 registrations were concentrated in just three districts: Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Thane. 
While experts describe Tesla’s impact as a “negligible disruption” in the premium segment due to its high-priced imports, the numbers are still considerable in India’s premium EV market. Tesla has sold more vehicles than brands such as Volvo Auto and Mercedes-Benz AG over the past five months. In its stronghold, Tesla outperformed VinFast. 
VinFast has committed $1 billion investment in its automotive business in India, of which it has already invested $500 mn in the first phase. It plans to invest the remaining amount in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi as per the second phase to develop dedicated workshops and production lines for electric buses and e-scooters. The firm currently operates a 50,000-units-per-annum plant spread across 400 acres at Thoothukudi, which aims to scale up to 150,000 units per annum and also use it as an export hub. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

With EU FTA, textile firms hope to surpass Bangladesh in European exports

Premium

Republic Day boost: Ecom, qcom firms witness up to 25% uptick in sales

Premium

Shedding China baggage, India's luggage brands unpack manufacturing at home

Premium

India's smartphone exports to US zoomed 200% in April-November FY26

Premium

South Korean gaming major Krafton to launch 3 to 5 new titles in 2026

Topics :EV marketElectric VehiclesVinfast

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story