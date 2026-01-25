India-EU trade deal boosts textile firms' hopes of ₹9 trn target by 2030

India's textile and apparel industry, and knitwear hub Tiruppur, is buoyant about the likely trade deal with the European Union (EU), expected to be sealed this week.

The industry hopes to surpass rival Bangladesh in European exports soon, driven by the deal.

Moreover, the United States' stance on possible removal of additional 25 per cent tariffs will also boost India's ambition of clocking ₹9 trillion exports by 2030.

Tiruppur has already witnessed a loss of ₹15,000 crore in 2025 due to the higher US tariff. The knitwear capital of India has seen a major jolt as exporters had to resort to production cuts of up to 30 per cent across units due to the higher tariffs.

Orders to Tiruppur were getting diverted to competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, which have a current tariff advantage. Bangladesh is one of the leading players in the European market.

According to a source, the EU deal, termed the mother of all deals by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is likely to be cleared in one go at the European Parliament, rather than getting separate clearances from each parliament of the 27 countries.

The UK trade deal, signed in July, is also expected to give impetus to the apparel industry.