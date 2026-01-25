India-EU trade deal boosts textile firms' hopes of ₹9 trn target by 2030

Bangladesh had an advantage in the region driven by duty-free, quota-free access under the everything but arms (EBA) initiative as a Least Developed Country (LDC).
“European market share is around 40 per cent for us, while the US is only 30 per cent. Hence, this will be most advantageous,” Sakthivel added.
Major brands that source from Tiruppur include Primark, Walmart, Marks & Spencer, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Tommy Hilfiger, Amazon, TJX Companies, Kohl’s, Gap Inc., and Target.
The Tiruppur cluster currently accounts for apparel exports of around $1.74 billion to the EU, contributing nearly 22.9 per cent of India’s total textile and apparel exports to the EU.