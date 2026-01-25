China to India: Bag and luggage brands take the long road to Made in India

For decades, China has dominated the global bags and luggage manufacturing industry. In India, however, the category is now undergoing a quiet but significant shift. Homegrown players are beginning to challenge this long-held dominance, driven by the Made in India push, rising investor interest, aggressive expansion plans, and growing global ambitions.

Sudip Ghose, founder of uppercase, noted that domestic production has become central to the company’s identity. “Even today, nearly 90 per cent of global luggage manufacturing happens in China. I have always believed there is no reason luggage, unlike high-tech electronics, cannot be made in India,” Ghose said.

For uppercase, it manufactures the bulk of its products in-house at plants in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Nashik (Maharashtra), producing suitcases and trolleys, backpacks and business bags.

The Jasprit Bumrah-backed uppercase brand has built a capacity of about 40,000 units a month, enough to support growth for the next three years. About 85 per cent of its production is controlled internally, with the remainder sourced from Indian third-party factories. Among other brands leaning heavily into this ‘Made in India’ shift is Mumbai-based premium luggage startup EUME. Co-founder Naina Parekh said the company views Made in India as a core brand ideology. EUME is systematically shifting its key product lines, especially aluminium and hard luggage, to India-based sourcing and assembly from China. “The move is driven by tighter quality control, faster innovation cycles, and reduced dependence on overseas supply chains,” Parekh added.

EUME has an annual manufacturing capacity of about 4 lakh units across its vendor and partner ecosystem, which it plans to scale to over 7 lakh units in the next two years. Miraggio represents a hybrid phase. Founder Mohit Jain said the company currently imports all its products but has begun building manufacturing partnerships in India. “We are working with large partners across multiple cities to set up dedicated capacity for us,” Jain said. In a September report by Motilal Oswal, India’s luggage industry is projected to reach ₹26,700 crore ($3.02 billion) by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent between 2023 and 2028.

Travel in India has shifted from being an occasional activity to a regular lifestyle choice, boosting demand for higher-quality, longer-lasting luggage. Consumers are also increasingly willing to back Indian brands, provided they match global standards on design and performance. According to Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital — a venture capitalist backing Assembly Bags — this marks a structural shift in the category. “Functionality is no longer the sole driver of demand. Elements that reflect consumer individuality, design sensibilities, and ease of use are increasingly shaping purchase decisions,” Jahagirdar said. As per Rukam Capital’s Aspirations of New India report, about 60 per cent of consumers prefer buying from homegrown or small brands, while 14 per cent are willing to pay a premium for them. “Manufacturing capabilities have improved significantly, and the Make in India push has given brands the confidence to invest in quality, design, and innovation,” Jahagirdar added.

Gurgaon-headquartered Assembly Bags, founded by Mohit Garg, operates a fully integrated manufacturing model from facilities near Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Producing up to 40,000 hard luggage pieces and 15,000 backpacks a month, with a plan to increase backpack output to 20,000 in the next 24 months, the company sells primarily in India, with limited exports to the UAE via Amazon. Garg said the company’s strategy is to maintain tight control over design and production to serve value-conscious consumers. Further, it plans to clock revenue of ₹10–12 crore a month over the next five years. EUME, which has raised ₹35 crore so far from investors such as Prithviraj Kothari and Pradeep Rathod, is targeting annual revenues of over ₹250 crore by FY29 and aims for an 8–10 per cent share of the premium luggage segment by FY30. Exports are expected to contribute 15–20 per cent of revenues by the end of the decade, with India remaining the primary growth engine. The brand plans to expand its offline presence to over 30 exclusive brand outlets by FY29, alongside a strong footprint in airports and premium malls.

uppercase sells through over 2,000 retailers, three exclusive stores, and major online channels, gaining a 2–3 per cent market share and aiming to reach 10 per cent over the next five to seven years. Having raised a total of ₹150 crore (about $19 million) so far, including a Series B round of $9 million from Accel in 2024, it plans another fundraising round of roughly $8–10 million to support machinery purchases, brand building in Europe and parts of Asia, and further domestic expansion. In handbags, Zouk has positioned itself as a proudly Indian brand, both in design philosophy and manufacturing. Founder Pradeep Krishnakumar said, “All Zouk products are made in India, working closely with vendor partners and over 2,000 artisans across clusters.” The brand has grown over the last three years and is now expanding its offline footprint, with 23 exclusive brand outlets already operational. While exports currently form a small part of revenue, Zouk is exploring global markets such as the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Asia. The company has raised over $14 million and is targeting an initial public offering by FY29.

Miraggio, based in Haryana and a manufacturer of handbags, has raised $6.5 million (about ₹55 crore) from RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates, and currently clocks over ₹150 crore in annual run-rate revenue, targeting ₹400–500 crore in revenues by FY29. Offline expansion into experiential retail stores across India’s top 10–15 cities is a key focus over the next two to three years. Notice Me is a design-forward maker of tote bags and clutches, manufactured entirely in Noida. The brand relies on hand-beaded techniques and small-batch production, supporting a flexible network of artisans. Founded in 2025, Notice Me has already entered international department stores in Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company expects to cross ₹1 crore in revenue in its first year, buoyed by export orders and strong repeat demand.