India's smartphone exports to US zoomed 200% in April-November FY26

The sectors that have faced the brunt during the period include gems and jewellery (exports declined 44 per cent Y-o-Y), auto components (down 6.8 per cent) and petroleum products (down 7.78 per cent), among others. As many as 59 of the 98 commodities exported to the US at the two-digit classification level were in the negative zone during this period.

Despite this, India’s overall exports to the US rose 11.28 per cent in the first eight months of FY26. This was possible because while the incremental increase in total exports to the US grew by $5.9 billion, smartphone shipments alone rose by $8.3 billion. This not only neutralised the export contraction in other commodities but also pushed overall exports higher, with support from engineering goods and iron and steel products that remained in positive territory.