India's smartphone exports to US zoomed 200% in April-November FY26

3-fold jump led by Apple boom offsets slump in other sectors

India’s smartphone exports to the US alone now account for 40 per cent of India’s total electronics exports during April-November, which stood at $31.12 billion
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
India’s smartphone exports to the US, led by Apple Inc, surged by more than 200 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) between April and November of FY26 to $12.54 billion, according to the latest figures from the Department of Commerce. The figure stood at $4.1 billion in the same period in FY25.
 
This threefold jump in smartphone exports has not only compensated for the sharp fall in exports of some key commodities from India to the US, but has also helped sustain overall export growth, despite the US imposing a steep 50 per cent duty across the board and widespread concerns that exports would fall sharply.
 
The sectors that have faced the brunt during the period include gems and jewellery (exports declined 44 per cent Y-o-Y), auto components (down 6.8 per cent) and petroleum products (down 7.78 per cent), among others. As many as 59 of the 98 commodities exported to the US at the two-digit classification level were in the negative zone during this period.
 
Despite this, India’s overall exports to the US rose 11.28 per cent in the first eight months of FY26. This was possible because while the incremental increase in total exports to the US grew by $5.9 billion, smartphone shipments alone rose by $8.3 billion. This not only neutralised the export contraction in other commodities but also pushed overall exports higher, with support from engineering goods and iron and steel products that remained in positive territory.
 
Smartphone exports are exempt from the high US duties and enter the market at zero duty. Their growing importance is evident from the fact that smartphones now account for more than one-fifth of India’s total exports to the US during April-November FY26, from just 8 per cent in the same period of FY25.
 
With the US smartphone market valued at $105 billion annually, and Apple Inc accounting for $45 billion in sales, “Made in India” iPhones are set to command an increasingly substantial share of the US market if the current momentum continues.
 
In mid-2025, President Donald Trump had directed Apple Inc to stop exporting iPhones to the US. However, the issue was resolved after CEO Tim Cook promised major investments in the US. The surge in iPhone exports from India has been driven by two key factors -- the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the imposition of a 20 per cent fentanyl-related duty on China.
 
However, this duty has already been halved. Trump is expected to visit China in April, with expectations that the duty could be removed altogether. This could place India at a disadvantage vis-à-vis China, particularly as Chinese exports would then also enter the US at zero duty, at a time when India’s PLI scheme is nearing its end.
 

Topics :smartphone industryTrade exportsIndia exports

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

