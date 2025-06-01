Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 'India needs to dodge trade diversion risk due to steel tariff challenges'

'India needs to dodge trade diversion risk due to steel tariff challenges'

In a post later on his Truth Social platform, he said aluminum tariffs would also be doubled to 50 per cent, and both tariff hikes would go into effect Wednesday

steel, steel industry

"We need to implement necessary trade measures proactively and in time," JSW Steel Joint MD and CEO Jayant Acharya told PTI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs to be watchful of any increased risk of trade diversion into the country due to changing global tariffs, top steel industry executives said reacting to the tariff-related announcement by the US.

Major steel players JSW Steel and AMNS India said there is a need to implement necessary trade measures proactively as every country is protecting their industry.

US President Donald Trump on Friday told Pennsylvania steelworkers that he would double the tariff on steel imports to 50 per cent to protect their industry, a dramatic hike that could further increase prices for a metal used to make housing, autos and other goods.

 

In a post later on his Truth Social platform, he said aluminum tariffs would also be doubled to 50 per cent, and both tariff hikes would go into effect Wednesday.

"We need to implement necessary trade measures proactively and in time," JSW Steel Joint MD and CEO Jayant Acharya told PTI.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex dips 182pts, Nifty at 24,751; Auto, IT, metal drag; PSBs rally

BSE building, Mumbai, Monday, April 7, 2025. Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 5 per cent in early trade on Monday. BSE Sensex tumbled 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 and NSE Nifty slumped 1,160.8 points to 21,743.65.(Photo: PTI)

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex up 320 pts, Nifty at 24,833; Metal, Realty indices gain 1%

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 239 pts, Nifty at 24,752; FMCG drags; PSBs outperform

BSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 625 points, Nifty at 24,826; heavyweights drag amid mixed cues

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex jumps 455 points, Nifty at 25,001; all sectors settle in green

Sharing his views, the industry leader said there is likely to be increased risk of trade diversion into India due to changing global tariffs. India is vulnerable given its strong domestic demand.

Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President, Sales and Marketing, AMNS India said,"We hope more protection will come for domestic industry. Every country is protecting their industry. India should also do that as long as India focuses on protecting its industry from low price imports."  The industry need to be watchful on imports, there is no doubt about that, he said.

Earlier, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran had said not imposing the protection measures for a prolonged period of time can impact the industry's investment plans, and impact on cash flows can adversely impact capex decisions.

In FY25, steel imports rose 9.2 per cent to 10.5 million tonne, while exports declined sharply by 27 per cent to 6.3 million tonne, resulting in India remaining a net importer for the second year in a row.

The government introduced a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on flat products from April 21, 2025, to help ensure a level playing field for local producers.

JSW Steel and AMNS India are among top 5 steel producing companies in India with an annual production capacity of around 35 million tonne (MT), and 9 MT, respectively.

Tata Steel recently completed the phase II expansion project of 5 MT at Kalinganagar in Odisha, taking its overall capacity to 26.1 million tonne in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

RBI's interest rate decision, global cues likely to drive markets this week

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks may feel Bank Nifty weight rejig pressure

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Rebound continues: Markets extend gains in May; small, midcaps shine

Topics : Gift Nifty Nifty Nifty stocks Steel producers Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon