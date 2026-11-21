NATCO Pharma Limited on Saturday said it has received seven observations from the US health regulator following an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Kothur, Hyderabad.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of the company's plant during November 12-20, NATCO Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Upon conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in Form 483, it added.

In USFDA parlance, a Form-483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigators observe conditions that, in their judgment, may constitute violations of the laws.

"The company believes that the observations are procedural in nature and is confident of addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated timelines," NATCO Pharma said.