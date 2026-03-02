Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Indians press pause on Dubai real estate amid rising West Asia conflicts

Indians press pause on Dubai real estate amid rising West Asia conflicts

Developers planning new projects in the region may defer new launches

Dubai, UAE
premium
Photo: Shutterstock
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indians exploring Dubai’s real estate market have shifted into a wait-and-watch mode as geopolitical tensions in West Asia escalate. Industry stakeholders say the response reflects caution and recalibration rather than withdrawal, with decision-making slowing temporarily instead of stalling altogether.
 
Amit Goenka, chairperson and managing director (MD) of Nisus Finance (NiFCO), said, “The evolving geopolitical situation in the region has understandably led to short-term caution among investors, including Indian buyers, with a slight pause in decision-making and a more selective approach to acquisitions.”
 
Morgan Owen, MD, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Anarock group, described the situation as “very much in flux”, making it too early to gauge any lasting on-ground impact. “In the near term, investors focused on Dubai may slow immediate market plays to assess the broader picture. There may be a temporary shift in perception.”
 
From the brokerage side, Ritu Kant Ojha, a Dubai-based real estate strategist and chief executive officer (CEO) of Proact Luxury Real Estate, said he has not seen any panic or deal cancellations. “Indians consistently rank among the top buyers in Dubai. It is a completely natural response to take a temporary wait-and-watch approach. I don’t foresee any meaningful impact on pricing. What we are seeing is a brief logistical pause, not a structural shift in the real estate market.”
 
According to Knight Frank, transaction volumes in Dubai’s residential real estate market hit an all-time high of 205,400 deals in 2025, up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total sales value rose even faster, climbing 25 per cent Y-o-Y to AED 544.2 billion, driven by activity in the prime and ultra-prime segments.
 
Market participants stress that the current pause is not comparable to a structural downturn. There is no evidence of widespread cancellations or distress-driven price corrections. Instead, buyers are stepping back briefly to monitor developments. In some cases, flight disruptions have slowed physical movement, but Dubai’s digitised property ecosystem allows payments, documentation, and secondary sales to be completed online, limiting transactional disruption.
 
Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairperson of Danube Group, said, “At this stage, the impact appears to be driven more by sentiment than by any fundamental shift. It would be premature to draw long-term conclusions. While such developments can create temporary uncertainty, the underlying fundamentals remain intact. I remain confident about a steady and sustainable growth path.”
 
Sandeep Ahuja, global CEO of Atmosphere Living, said, “While we hope tensions de-escalate, we don’t see any major long-term impact on Indian buyer sentiment. Dubai’s real estate market has strong fundamentals and a track record of resilience. It remains a lucrative investment avenue with clear appreciation potential, and buyers understand this. Anticipated unrest in other parts of West Asia is, in fact, acting as a catalyst for Dubai’s property market.”
 
Industry leaders underline that Dubai’s strong fundamentals, regulatory clarity, and crisis-management record continue to anchor investor confidence.
 
“Real estate activity by Indians in the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, is likely to remain resilient. While a short-term slowdown is possible as investors reassess global risks, the long-term outlook remains positive,” Goenka added.
 
Ojha observed that a market crash typically requires a fundamental economic trigger. “Dubai still faces a demand-supply mismatch, with limited premium inventory. If some buyers step back, others with ready capital step in. In periods of uncertainty, smart money looks for value. Even a 1 to 3 per cent negotiation window in a market this active is enough to close deals quickly, which helps stabilise prices. Developers today are financially strong and under no pressure to cut prices, even if this situation were to persist for months, which it won’t,” he said.
 
According to DXB Interact, the median property price in Dubai stood at AED 1,660, up 8 per cent between January and December 2025.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian hotel firms tread carefully on West Asia plans amid instability

Premium

Holi adds splash of colour to quick-commerce carts and campaigns

Premium

Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

Japan, South Korea flag regulatory hurdles for their steel firms in India

Premium

FMCG companies worried about price pressure amid West Asia conflict

Topics :Real Estate Dubai propertiesDubai

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story