Exporters, vessel operators at sea over stranded ships, Indian seafarers

With the Strait of Hormuz turning into a zone of active conflict amid severe maritime disruptions, vessel operators and exporters are feeling the heat of continued cargo build up at Indian ports and Indian seafarers stuck at sea in the middle of the war in West Asia.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) officials met stakeholders over the past two days to discuss issues they are facing.

A war room has been set up to help with cargo congestion, rerouting, and ensuring non-West Asia bound supplies reach destinations timely, a freight forwarder said.

The Indian National Shipowners Association (INSA) has asked the government to arrange safe transit for Indian-flagged vessels.

“There are 27 vessels in the affected region, with many Indian seafarers aboard. Our primary concern right now is the safety of the seafarers. We have requested the government for the same,” Anil Devli, chief executive officer (CEO) of the association, told Business Standard.

In a letter to Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday, INSA said these ships are caught in the midst of the unfolding conflict and the safest option for them is to hold their positions.