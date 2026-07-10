After WhatsApp, Telegram replies to govt notice on 'username' feature

After WhatsApp, Telegram has submitted a reply to the government's notice over the controversial 'username' feature, news agency PTI reported on Friday, citing officials. The Centre had raised concerns that allowing users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers could materially increase online fraud, phishing, impersonation and digital arrest scams. It had also directed the Meta-owned platform not to launch the feature until discussions with the government are completed "to the satisfaction of the government". Earlier in the day, the government received WhatsApp's reply and is currently examining it. The feature would allow users to connect through usernames instead of mobile numbers.

After receiving the notice, WhatsApp sought additional time to submit its response and assured the government that the feature would not be rolled out in India until consultations conclude. Following its notice to WhatsApp, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also issued notices to Telegram and Signal, seeking details on how their existing username-based systems address risks related to fraud and impersonation. WhatsApp has about 500 million users in India, while Telegram has a significantly smaller user base. Speaking on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit on Thursday, Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan had said WhatsApp's response was awaited. When asked whether Telegram and Signal had replied to similar notices, he had said: "There is still a little more time, so the replies have not yet been received... we will examine this issue."

Last Friday, representatives from Meta met officials in MeitY after the company was summoned over the issue. In its notice, the government asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and related rules over the proposed feature. It also reminded the company that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, must comply with due diligence obligations under the law. Responding last week, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the username feature "is not yet live" and "will roll out slowly later this year". Both Meta and Telegram came under regulatory scrutiny on other issues in recent days. The government served a notice on Meta over child sexual abuse material appearing in Instagram advertisements, while Telegram was directed to take action against the widespread circulation of pirated films, OTT content and other audiovisual material on its platform.