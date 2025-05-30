Friday, May 30, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q4 results: Net profit declines 82% to Rs 25 crore

Prestige Estates Q4 results: Net profit declines 82% to Rs 25 crore

Prestige Estates informed that it has entered into a framework agreement with Valor Estate Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries for jointly developing a project

Q4, Q4 results

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has posted an 82 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 140 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,589.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year from Rs 2,232.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on late Thursday.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Prestige Estates' net profit fell sharply to Rs 467.5 crore from Rs 1,374.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income too declined to Rs 7,735.5 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 9,425.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

 

Also Read

stock market trading

Prestige Estates share zooms over 6% in trade on Monday; check reasons here

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates to invest Rs 10K cr in 62 acre Ghaziabad township project

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group aims ₹12,000 cr revenue from Ghaziabad township project

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Prestige Estates Q4 sales rise 48% to Rs 7K cr, FY25 bookings fall 19%

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

DLF, Sobha: Realty stocks down up to 50% this year; time to buy or wait?

Prestige Estates has also partnered with Valor Group to develop an office complex worth Rs 4,500 crore in Mumbai.

Prestige Estates informed that it has entered into a framework agreement with Valor Estate Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries for jointly developing a project on lands admeasuring in the aggregate 21,978.22 square meters at Andheri West, Mumbai.

The project entails a total leasable area of 1.5 million sq ft and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,500 crore.

Both Prestige Estates and Valor will have a 50 per cent economic interest in the project.

"The company and Valor Group shall jointly develop approximately 1.50 million sq. ft. of leasable area commercial office complex on a 50:50 joint venture basis," Prestige Estates said.

The company will infuse Rs 504 crore into the SPV (special purpose vehicle), which will be established to develop this project.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Inox Wind Limited Q4 results: Net profit increases to ₹187 crore

bajaj auto, auto

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10.4% to ₹1,802 cr; revenue up 8%

IFFCO (Photo: Company Website)

Iffco net profit rose 16% in FY25; nano fertiliser sales up around 47%

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 255 crore

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

Topics : Prestige Estates Real estate firms Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon