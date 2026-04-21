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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Axar Patel-led DC will be hoping to equal their head-to-head record against SRH 13-13 with a win in Hyderabad

SRH vs DC key player battles

SRH vs DC key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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A crucial mid-table clash awaits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad have revived their campaign impressively after managing only one win in their opening four matches. Back-to-back victories have lifted confidence in the camp, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen providing the firepower with the bat.
 
Their bowling unit has also clicked through the efforts of Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. The only concern for SRH remains the inconsistent returns of Travis Head, who is yet to hit top gear this season.
 
Delhi Capitals head into the contest with momentum after defeating defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing. They have looked balanced in both departments, though captain Axar Patel’s hamstring issue could force changes. If unavailable, spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam is expected to step in for DC. 

Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH)

  • Matches: 6
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 50 per cent

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

  • Matches: 19
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 8
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 52.63 per cent

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the clash with growing confidence after back-to-back home wins, but they will again be without captain Pat Cummins, who has joined the squad but is unavailable for this fixture. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is set to continue leading the side.
 
SRH’s bowling unit has found rhythm through Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar and Eshan Malinga, whose recent displays have strengthened the attack. The bigger concern remains batting consistency.
 
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are yet to fire together at the top, often leaving Heinrich Klaasen to repair the innings. SRH are unlikely to make major changes after two successive victories and may retain the same combination.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact players: Sakib Hussain

SRH squad for IPL 2026:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs SRH

Delhi Capitals enter the contest seeking greater consistency after an up-and-down campaign so far. Captain Axar Patel remains central with both leadership and control through the middle overs, while the batting will again rely heavily on KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs. Sameer Rizvi started the season strongly but has struggled in recent outings, and DC will hope for a return to form.
 
Their bowling attack continues to look balanced despite the absence of Mitchell Starc, with Lungi Ngidi impressing as the strike pacer. Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan provide support, while Kuldeep Yadav will look to deliver a bigger impact. Vipraj Nigam remains an all-round option if conditions favour extra spin.
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel / Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma

DC squad for IPL 2026:

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026: SRH vs DC key player battles

SRH batters vs DC bowlers
 
Batter (SRH) Bowler (DC) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
Abhishek Sharma Kuldeep Yadav 42 28 2 150 21
Abhishek Sharma Mukesh Kumar 36 22 1 163.63 36
Travis Head Kuldeep Yadav 31 21 1 147.61 31
Ishan Kishan Axar Patel 84 56 1 150 84
Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav 46 25 2 184 23
Heinrich Klaasen Kuldeep Yadav 38 24 1 158.33 38
Heinrich Klaasen Lungi Ngidi 29 17 1 170.58 29
Nitish Kumar Reddy Mukesh Kumar 18 13 1 138.46 18
Aniket Verma Kuldeep Yadav 14 11 1 127.27 14
 
DC batters vs SRH bowlers
 
Batter (DC) Bowler (SRH) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg
KL Rahul Harshal Patel 66 45 2 146.66 33
KL Rahul Eshan Malinga 24 16 1 150 24
Pathum Nissanka Harshal Patel 28 19 1 147.36 28
Sameer Rizvi Harsh Dubey 22 15 1 146.66 22
David Miller Harshal Patel 54 31 1 174.19 54
Tristan Stubbs Harshal Patel 31 18 1 172.22 31
Axar Patel Harsh Dubey 19 14 1 135.71 19
Ashutosh Sharma Harshal Patel 17 10 1 170 17
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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