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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,340

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,430 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,280 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,990 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,430.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,990 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,490.  
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900.
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday after dropping to a one-week low in the last session, as investors waited to see if the US and Iran are meeting this week for peace talks after renewed tensions over the weekend.
 
Spot gold was unchanged at $4,820.84 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since April 13 in the previous session. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,841.20. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $79.82 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1 per cent to $2,087.15, while palladium was up 0.8 per cent at $1,564.48. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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