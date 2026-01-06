Lohri 2026: Know the date, rituals and cultural importance of the festival

Lohri 2026 Date: Observed every year on January 13, Lohri is a vibrant harvest festival that heralds the beginning of the agricultural season. Widely celebrated across north India, the festival holds special significance for Hindu and Sikh communities, particularly in Punjab, Delhi and neighbouring regions, where it is marked by traditional rituals, bonfires and festive gatherings.

The celebrations go beyond faith and family, as communities and neighbours unite to enjoy the fire's warmth and the prospect of another bountiful harvest season.

Lohri 2026: Date and time

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Lohri Sankranti time will be at 03:13 pm, Jan 14. On the other hand, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

What is Lohri? Lohri is a harvest and seasonal celebration that marks the end of winter and the Rabi crop's sowing. Despite being largely acknowledged as a Sikh holiday, its timing is decided by Hindu astronomical calculations, underscoring its common cultural origins. Other names for the occasion, particularly in rural Punjab, are Lohadi and Lal Loi. ALSO READ: School holidays January 2026: Winter vacations extended across North India The Lohri event heralds the conclusion of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. People show their thanks for the harvest and praise the farmers during this time. They also offer prayers for a successful upcoming year. The legend of Dulla Bhatti, a courageous folk hero, is also connected to the celebration.