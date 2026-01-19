Republic Day Sale 2026: Top iPhone deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and more

Republic Day Sale 2026: With Republic Day quickly approaching, India's online retailers are offering the best smartphone deals of the year. Most major e-commerce sites have started their Republic Day promotions ahead of the 77th Republic Day, giving steep discounts on a range of iPhone models.

The newest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, as well as previous iPhone models like the iPhone 15, are among the phones that are presently on sale.

Customers who are eager to shop during the current sale can now acquire deals that were unthinkable only a few weeks ago, from Apple iPhones to more affordable options.

Flipkart’s discounts latest iPhones The recently released iPhone 17 series now gets substantial price reductions thanks to Flipkart's Republic Day Sale. The base iPhone 17 is listed on the platform at about its launch price of Rs. 82,900. HDFC cardholders can hope to grab the product at about Rs. 74,999 or less during the sale because of quick bank discounts. Attractive markdowns are also offered on older models, such as the iPhone 15, to assist consumers on a smaller budget. These deals are further enhanced by exchange bonuses, which allow consumers to further lower their final expenses by exchanging in qualifying older devices. For many buyers, this might tip the scales in favour of Flipkart's sale.

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale discounts Amazon's Republic Day sales are another attraction this week. When bank coupons and credit card discounts are taken into account, the e-commerce giant offers premium versions like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with substantial price reductions. For instance, with a coupon and SBI bank discounts, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was initially priced at about Rs 1,49,900, can be reduced to an effective price close to Rs 1,40,400. In a similar vein, after combining offers, the iPhone Air variant is being sold for less than Rs 1, 00,000. Amazon's sale offers significant savings on accessories and other smartphone brands in addition to iPhones, encouraging tech buyers to browse several categories before making a purchase.

All about the 'Offline' Amazon's Great Republic Day sale Vijay Sales has started its Republic Day Sale, with several models of iPhones starting at considerably lower costs. With quick HDFC discounts applied, the iPhone 17 can be purchased here for about Rs 78,900. Customers can accrue loyalty points that can be used on subsequent purchases. Vijay Sales is an attractive substitute for the larger e-commerce websites because of its combination of discounts and future credits. Budget-conscious consumers have real options outside of high-end releases because Vijay Sales also offers previous phone models at costs that make them affordable even if you're not pursuing the newest specs.