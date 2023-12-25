Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Christmas 2023: History and Significance The word, Christmas, derived from the word "Mass of Christ" marks the birth of Jesus Christ. He was born in Bethlehem to his parents, Mary and Joseph. It is believed that Mother Mary learned on March 25 that she would give birth to a special child, and after nine months on December 25, Jesus was born.
