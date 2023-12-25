Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Merry Christmas 2023! The festival season is on, and today, the whole world is celebrating Christmas with joy and enthusiasm. Every year, Christmas is celebrated on December 25.

This is the day when people decorate their homes and exchange gifts with their loved ones. They also bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare delicious feasts, sing carols and more. They also prepare to bid goodbye to this year and pray for a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Christmas 2023: History and Significance



ALSO READ: Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas The word, Christmas, derived from the word "Mass of Christ" marks the birth of Jesus Christ. He was born in Bethlehem to his parents, Mary and Joseph. It is believed that Mother Mary learned on March 25 that she would give birth to a special child, and after nine months on December 25, Jesus was born.

There is no proof that Jesus was born on December 25 as per the Gregorian calendar, which didn't exist earlier. The birth of Jesus Christ was attributed to December 25 for the first time in the 4th Century, as per early Roman history. Christmas was celebrated in 336 for the first time during the reign of Constantine, the first Christian Roman emperor.

Different countries celebrate with different names for festivals. Christmas is known as Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, Yuletide in Germany, and Noel in French. Some Christians celebrate Jesus' birth on January 6, when they believe Jesus Christ was baptised.





ALSO READ: 10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important The festival holds religious importance for the Christians. Jesus Christ on this day recalls his sacrifices for humanity. People hold mass services to thank Jesus, who gave his life to remove hatred and greed from the world. People believe that since he came to salvage the entire humanity of all suffering, his ultimate sacrifice during crucifixion needs to be commemorated.