Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

National TB elimination programme includes Mylab's advanced diagnostic kit

India carries a significant burden of TB cases, with the annual TB cases rising by 19 per cent in 2021

tuberculosis

Representative image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National TB Elimination Programme has incorporated Mylab’s PathoDetect TM MTB RIF & INH Resistance Detection Kit. This multidrug-resistant TB test is now integrated into the Ni-kshay portal, aligning with the nation's efforts to eliminate TB by 2025.

This manual-intervention free test provides capabilities for the quick and precise identification of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), an obstacle in the global efforts to eradicate tuberculosis. The test is also designed to detect resistance to Rifampicin (RIF) and Isoniazid (INH), two first-line drugs crucial for effective TB treatment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India carries a significant burden of TB cases, with the annual TB cases rising by 19 per cent in 2021. MDR-TB poses an even greater challenge, with India contributing to one-fourth of the global burden. Timely and accurate diagnosis of MDR-TB is crucial for effective treatment and reducing its impact.

Commenting on this, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director and Co-founder of Mylab Discovery Solutions, stated, “The availability of MTB on the Ni-kshay platform represents a milestone in India's fight against TB. It will prove beneficial for the State authorities to report the TB cases. We have dedicated our efforts to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the critical aspects of screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB.

This includes the incorporation of our indigenous latent TB test, Cy-TB, into the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), as well as the integration of the MTB RIF & INH Resistance Detection Kit into NTEP, along with an AI-enabled portable X-ray device for TB screening.”

Also Read

We want to become the no. 1 diagnostics provider in the world: Mylab MD

Serum Institute of India, Mylab launch TB kit for latent infections

Without whole-genome sequencing, a treatable TB epidemic is a challenge

Qure.ai, PATH India partner to provide TB, Covid screening in Maharashtra

We have one of the best TB vaccines in the world: Bharat Bio's Krishna Ella

Bengal not adhering to MoU signed on NHM implementation: Health ministry

Nepal partners with USAID to boost capacity to prevent infectious diseases

1,052 lost lives in Gujarat due to heart attacks in last 6 months: Minister

Experts warn of Covid spike in Kerala as vaccine-induced immunity wanes

Indian states' health departments on alert as China pneumonia cases spike

Topics : Tuberculosis in India Tuberculosis

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon