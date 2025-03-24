Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre set to expand TB programme nationwide, extend 100-day campaign

Centre set to expand TB programme nationwide, extend 100-day campaign

Initially implemented in 445 districts, the initiative has shown significant success in TB detection and treatment, prompting authorities to consider scaling it up nationwide

TB

India's progress in combating TB has been recognized in the WHO's Global TB Report 2024 (Image: Shutter Stock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government is expected to announce the expansion of its tuberculosis program to all districts across the country, alongside an extension of the 100-day TB campaign, which concludes today, official sources said.

Initially implemented in 445 districts, the initiative has shown significant success in TB detection and treatment, prompting authorities to consider scaling it up nationwide.

Sources told ANI that the Union Health Ministry will extend the program to sustain momentum in tackling the disease.

In recognition of outstanding efforts during the campaign, the ministry will felicitate states, Union Territories, and panchayats in various categories at a special event marking World TB Day.

 

"We will be honouring states, UTs, and villages that demonstrated exemplary support and performance during the 100-day TB awareness drive," sources stated.

Also Read

World Tuberculosis Day 2025

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme, symptoms, & more

Us trade policy, china trade

Best of BS Opinion: Uncertainty rules in a world in flux

EVERYTHING IS TUBERCULOSIS: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection

John Green's latest book traces his long journey with tuberculosis

Heartbeat

How India is advancing towards United Nations' TB elimination goal by 2030

tuberculosis

India takes lead in global fight against tuberculosis, says ICMR

The campaign, supported by thousands of elected representatives and 22 ministries, has yielded substantial results.

A total of 13.46 lakh Ni-kshay camps were conducted, screening 12.97 crore vulnerable individuals. Among them, 2.85 lakh asymptomatic cases were notified, and 7.19 lakh TB patients were detected.

"If this initiative had not been launched, many asymptomatic TB cases could have gone undetected," an official remarked.

India's progress in combating TB has been recognized in the WHO's Global TB Report 2024, which highlights a decline in the country's TB incidence rate--from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yashwant Varma

BS LIVE updates: Delhi HC withdraws judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

Prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Mar 25 to Apr 8

jammu and kashmir

Development projects underway in J-K's Nowshera; PMAY-G surveys done

Jagdeep Dhankhar, JP Nadda, Kharge

Rajya Sabha chairman to meet with Nadda, Kharge to discuss NJAC issue

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra's Shinde joke sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised, FIR filed

Topics : Tuberculosis Tuberculosis in India WHO report on tuberculosis in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon