SBC Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, GP Petroleums Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2025.

SBC Exports Ltd crashed 54.92% to Rs 14.34 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 10.46% to Rs 70. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13492 shares in the past one month.

GP Petroleums Ltd lost 10.35% to Rs 37.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36801 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd slipped 8.54% to Rs 5.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64762 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd dropped 8.50% to Rs 1648. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2789 shares in the past one month.

