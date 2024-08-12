Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 73.76 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 73.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.7669.62 6 OPM %17.9233.12 -PBDT3.999.51 -58 PBT-0.775.58 PL NP1.071.11 -4

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

