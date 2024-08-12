Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 61.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales rise 69.14% to Rs 29.65 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 61.97% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.14% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.6517.53 69 OPM %12.4816.60 -PBDT7.735.01 54 PBT6.734.27 58 NP6.093.76 62

Aug 12 2024

