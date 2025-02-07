Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Feb 07 2025
State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,622.85, a premium of 62.9 point compared with the Nifty's closing 23,559.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 43.40 points or 0.18% to 23,559.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.45% to 13.69.

State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Feb 07 2025

