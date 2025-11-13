Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eco Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eco Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Eco Recycling Ltd lost 10.29% to Rs 515.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16803 shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd tumbled 9.27% to Rs 380.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4944 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 0.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd pared 8.28% to Rs 277. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 923 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd fell 8.20% to Rs 787. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50758 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valor Estate spurts as Advent Hotels makes a strong debut

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Panache Digilife consolidated net profit declines 36.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 65.24% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story