Eco Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Eco Recycling Ltd lost 10.29% to Rs 515.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16803 shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd tumbled 9.27% to Rs 380.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4944 shares in the past one month. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 0.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month. Dynemic Products Ltd pared 8.28% to Rs 277. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 923 shares in the past one month.