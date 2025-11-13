Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Honasa Consumer Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 November 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 88.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.44% to Rs.573.10. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 152.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.51% to Rs.291.95. Volumes stood at 24.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd saw volume of 54.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.97% to Rs.2,959.00. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Valor Estate Ltd witnessed volume of 84.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.46% to Rs.154.31. Volumes stood at 5.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13251 shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.5,081.00. Volumes stood at 23309 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

