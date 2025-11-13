Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valor Estate spurts as Advent Hotels makes a strong debut

Valor Estate spurts as Advent Hotels makes a strong debut

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Valor Estate rose 7.53% to Rs 154.25 as investors reacted to the listing of Advent Hotels International, the company's newly carved-out hospitality arm.

Advent was formed after the demerger of the hospitality business from Valor Estate, formerly DB Realty. Advent Hotels listed on the NSE and BSE today, 13 November.

The stock opened at Rs 313 on the NSE, almost matching its discovered price of Rs 312.70. On the BSE, it debuted at Rs 310, a 17.20% premium to the implied price of Rs 264.50.

Advent shares were last seen around Rs 328.65 on the NSE and Rs 325.45 on the BSE, holding gains of about 5% from the listing price.

The listing follows the NCLT-approved demerger, under which eligible Valor shareholders received 1 equity share of Advent for every 10 equity shares of Valor. The company said the move will improve visibility, offer liquidity to shareholders and strengthen its capital structure.

Advent currently operates two premium hotels. These include a 313-key Grand Hyatt in Bambolim, Goa, with 113 more keys under development, and a 171-key Hilton in Mumbais Andheri East. Management said the listing marks a new phase as Advent builds a focused and institutionally governed hospitality platform.

Advent is expanding its portfolio through partnerships with Prestige Group. Two hotels in Delhis Aerocity, St. Regis and Marriott Marquis, are scheduled to open in FY27. The pipeline also includes the Waldorf Astoria and Hilton at Worli in Mumbai, along with a 1,175-key hotel at BKC. With five projects underway, the company expects to cross 3,100 keys. EBITDA could rise from under Rs 200 crore to more than Rs 1,200 crore by FY32.

The company also plans a hospitality-led project on its 5.4-acre Sahar land parcel in Andheri East. The project will be developed through a 50:50 joint venture with Prestige Group and carries an estimated development value of about Rs 4,500 crore.

Advent Hotels said it aims to build an efficient, well-governed platform and become one of India's leading luxury hospitality companies.

Valor Estate is one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers with an existing portfolio of 100 million sq. ft. of real estate and focusing on residential and commercial developments.

Valor Estate board will consider Q2 results on 14 November 2025. On a consolidated basis, Valor Estate reported net profit of Rs 12.51 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.61 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales soared 12275.99% YoY to Rs 840.33 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

