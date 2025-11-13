Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tigerair Taiwan selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Tigerair Taiwan selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that Tigerair Taiwan, Taiwan's leading low-cost carrier (LCC), has selected AirGain, RateGain's competitive benchmarking product to sharpen its pricing intelligence and strengthen its competitive positioning in Asia's fast changing travel market.

As Taiwan's only low-cost airline, Tigerair Taiwan operates an extensive network connecting major cities across Asia. Renowned for providing affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options, the airline will now leverage AirGain's competitive real-time insights and next-generation VUE dashboard to deliver competitive fares while protecting profitability in one of the world's most price-sensitive aviation regions.

AirGain's VUE platform transforms complex airfare data into clarity by unifying competitive insights, demand shifts, and pricing variances in one intuitive dashboard. With real-time monitoring across OTAs, airline websites, and, supported by features such as AI Digest, fare trends, Fare evolution tracking, configurable alerts, and market events, Tigerair Taiwan's revenue team can react instantly to competitor moves, safeguard yields, and fine-tune fare structures to better serve cost-conscious travelers.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

