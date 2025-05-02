SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 3427.87 crore

Net Loss of SIS reported to Rs 223.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 3427.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3137.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.80% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 13189.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12261.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3427.873137.6313189.0412261.43-4.122.682.264.23-155.8465.83231.12438.24-194.2117.2667.34271.92-223.35-11.6711.79190.04

