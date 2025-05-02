Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 47.78% to Rs 3014.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2039.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6896.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 11092.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8110.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 31078.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26710.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8488.446896.5031078.6026710.5658.9758.1361.2158.794741.073693.7717658.0114355.893556.342714.6813279.0810467.433014.222039.6611092.318110.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News