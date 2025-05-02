Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 62.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 109.07 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 62.47% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 109.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.68% to Rs 6.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 304.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
