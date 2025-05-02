Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal declined 77.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3562.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.14% to Rs 527.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 351.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 20243.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12114.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5833.003562.00 64 20243.0012114.00 67 OPM %1.232.41 -3.150.35 - PBDT384.00301.00 28 1560.00817.00 91 PBT97.00161.00 -40 697.00291.00 140 NP39.00175.00 -78 527.00351.00 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 62.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 64.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 73.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story