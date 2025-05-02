Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 croreNet profit of Eternal declined 77.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3562.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.14% to Rs 527.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 351.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 20243.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12114.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
