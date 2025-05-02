Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal declined 77.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.76% to Rs 5833.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3562.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.14% to Rs 527.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 351.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 20243.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12114.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5833.003562.0020243.0012114.001.232.413.150.35384.00301.001560.00817.0097.00161.00697.00291.0039.00175.00527.00351.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News